Afghanistan: Multi-Sectoral Dashboard for Humanitarian Response Services (First Quarter 2022)

iMMAP’s ReportHub is an online reporting platform that addresses the gap in reporting operational data across organizations by streamlining the information flow between clusters, working groups, partners, and the Humanitarian Country Team in support of the Humanitarian Response Plan. The Multi-Sectoral Dashboard for Humanitarian Response Services provides a snapshot and overview of the information reported to ReportHub in Afghanistan by implementing partners compiled in the First Quarter (Jan, Feb, Mar) of 2022.