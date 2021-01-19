Afghanistan: Multi-Sectoral Dashboard for Humanitarian Response Services (December 2020)

Based on data extracted from ReportHub, services to beneficiaries in December 2020 slightly decreased by 16% (2.27M) compared to the previous month (2.7M in November 2020). During the month, a total of 158 projects are active, with 389 out of 2,606 activities related to the COVID-19 response. The Protection cluster has the most active projects (73), the Health cluster reported the highest number of activities (1,038) and the WASH cluster has provided the most services to beneficiaries (1.32M). Primary health care interventions cover the bulk of activities (551) addressing the IDPs, refugees and returnees.

This dashboard provides a snapshot of 5W data in Afghanistan as reported to ReportHub by implementing partners during the period. By analyzing and visualizing information related to projects, activities (including COVID-19-related activities), and services to beneficiaries, the dashboard aims to assist humanitarian actors in Afghanistan by helping them to identify patterns, trends, and gaps in their responses. This information can be used by partners to inform their decisions related to either re-aligning, re-programing, or planning their projects and activities.