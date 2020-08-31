Afghanistan Multi-Cluster Needs Assessment Brief, December 2019

CONTEXT AND METHODOLOGY

This document highlights key findings from the Multi-Cluster Needs Assessment (MCNA) carried out in Afghanistan in 2019. The 2019 MCNA was conducted within the framework of the Inter Cluster Coordination Team (ICCT), to provide a nationwide, impartial, and evidence-based overview and understanding of the needs of recently crisis-affected and acutely vulnerable populations, to further strategic planning within the 2020 Humanitarian Planning Cycle (HPC).

Findings presented in this brief are based on an analytical approach proposed by REACH for the 2019 MCNAs, which incorporates elements of the draft Joint Inter-Analysis Framework (JIAF), and on a Multisectoral Needs Index (MSNI) developed to classify a household’s severity of needs in each sector. The index is based on the inability to meet immediate sectoral needs (Living Standards Gaps), the use of negative coping strategies (Capacity Gap), and household-level impact of the crisis, thus giving a crisis-specific indication of the severity of needs.

Within the framework of the ICCT, MCNA tools and indicators were developed following consultations with the relevant 11 clusters and sub-clusters active in Afghanistan, in line, to the extent possible, with the draft JIAF. In parallel, the scope of the MCNA was decided following discussions with the ICCT, led by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). Preliminary findings were shared with and presented to OCHA and each cluster, following which a second round of sectoral and inter-sectoral analysis was conducted to inform strategic level planning in the HPC process.

In Afghanistan, this second round of MCNA was implemented through a nationwide statistically representative household survey for which data was collected between mid-July and mid-September 2019. A total of 31,343 displaced, non-displaced shock-affected, and host community households across Afghanistan were surveyed. REACH, together with 8 local partners, provided support to the ICCT by contributing to the data collection process, which covered all accessible areas throughout 34 provinces of Afghanistan with a set threshold of target populations. Findings are generalisable with a 95% level of confidence and 10% margin of error for the displaced population (IDPs and cross-border returnees) in each province. Additionally, findings for all population groups are generalisable at the regional level with the same level of precision (95/5), with the exception of host community households (95/10 at the national level only).