Afghanistan: MSF sends teams to worst affected areas following earthquake

Following the earthquake that struck Khost and Paktika provinces in Afghanistan on the night of June 21 and 22, Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) sent teams made up of medical and logistical staff to the worst affected areas. Hundreds of people are thought to have been killed, more than 1,000 wounded, and many homes have been destroyed and damaged.

In Bermal, Paktika Province, MSF has set up a 24-hour eight-bed clinic where patients are stabilized until they can be referred for further care. We are also supporting the outpatient activities, and a psychological counsellor has started providing psychological first aid to survivors. Surgical staff and a midwife left Khost on Saturday to further reinforce the team.

Donations of medical supplies and tents have been given to health facilities in Gayan and Bermal, and we are looking at solutions to ensure safe water and adequate sanitation to the community and health facilities.

“In the early days after an earthquake, trauma injuries such as broken bones and wounds are the biggest concern, but now health needs are turning to dehydration and diarrhoea caused by a lack of safe water,” said José Mas, the MSF emergency coordinator.