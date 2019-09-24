Afghanistan: Monthly Humanitarian Update (August 2019) - Civilians trapped in a pervasive protection crisis

319 Incidents affecting access in 2019

133 Attacks on health workers or facilities in 2019

27 Aid workers killed in 2019

31 Aid workers injured in 2019

33 Aid workers abducted in 2019

PEOPLE IN AFGHANISTAN FACE UNCERTAIN TIMES

Civilians continue to be gravely impacted by the highly unpredictable and politicized situation in Afghanistan. Violence along with a number of political processes coming to a head risks impacting not only people in need, but also affects the access of aid workers and their ability to provide essential services to people in need.

Although security incidents in early 2019 remained below 2018 levels, a change in conflict dynamics led to a marked increase in airstrikes and complex attacks. This included increased attacks by non-state armed groups (NSAG), Afghanistan National Security Force (ANSF) and International Military Forces (IMF). July recorded the highest number of security incidents thus far this year. Notably, on 28 July, an attack on the office of a political party in Kabul resulted in the deaths of 25 people (15 civilians) and an additional 70 civilian injuries.

Several high profile attacks also occurred in August. On 3 August, airstrikes reportedly targeting NSAGs in Andar and Wali Mohammad Shaheed districts of Ghazni Province damaged two nearby health facilities. The Afghan National Police Headquarters in Police District 6 in Kabul city was hit with a powerful vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) on 7 August. The attack killed 36 people and injured some 150 others, the majority of whom were civilians. On 17 August, a suicide bomber detonated his vest at a wedding hall in Kabul, killing 85 people and injuring 187 others in an attack claimed by Islamic State Khorasan (ISK), the Islamic State’s Central Asian arm. Two days later, on 19 August, 17 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were reported to have detonated across Jalalabad City in Nangarhar causing an estimated 125 injuries. On 31 August, fighting between NSAG and ANSF in Kunduz City caused thousands to be temporarily displaced. At least five people were killed and 56 others were injured according to initial reports. At the time of writing, high profile attacks impacting civilians continued into September.

According to UNAMA, more than 3,800 civilian casualties were recorded in the first half of 2019 and while civilian casualties decreased compared to previous years, they remained at unacceptably high levels. As documented by UNAMA, 2018 witnessed 10,993 civilian casualties (3,804 deaths and 7,189 injured) — the highest number of civilian deaths to date. Continued violence impacting civilians occurred against the backdrop of the 2019 presidential elections, a series of peace negotiations and an increasingly volatile political and security context. The IS-K remains an active and significant threat, particularly in the country’s East. Overall, the nature of the violence, along with the proliferation of NSAGs throughout the country, could see more civilians being touched by the conflict than before.

During the 2014 Presidential and provincial council elections in April and the Presidential run-off election in June, UNAMA documented 242 incidents of ground attacks targeting the electoral process resulting in 380 civilian casualties (74 killed and 306 injured). UNAMA also recorded multiple incidents where mortars impacted schools that were used as polling centres that affected access to education.

The level of civilian casualties in 2014 was surpassed in 2018 during the parliamentary elections. Following a three-year delay, the October 2018 parliamentary elections were characterised by abductions, threats, intimidation and harassment of voters and election workers by NSAGs. From 14 April with the opening of the voter registration period to the end of 2018, UNAMA verified 1,007 election-related civilian casualties (226 deaths and 781 injured). This was highest level of civilians harmed in the last four previous elections held in Afghanistan.

While the increase in conflict in 2014 was linked to a period of political and security transition, it also had a detrimental impact on the presence of humanitarians and their capacity to stay and deliver. In 2014, due to the election period, a number of humanitarian organisations reduced their presence and suspended key activities in April and May. Despite these challenges some 134 humanitarian organisations continued to operate in the country which included eight United Nations agencies, funds and programmes; 70 international NGOs; and 50 national NGOs.