Afghanistan: the Monaco Red Cross releases €100,000 in emergency aid

The humanitarian situation is a concern in a large part of Afghanistan. Following an appeal by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to support the population on site, the Monaco Red Cross, at the instigation of its President, H.S.H. Prince Albert II, immediately released funds amounting to €100,000.

Monaco, 18/08/2021 – As August slowly draws to a close, a disturbing situation in Afghanistan has been brought to light by the news, and the needs of the people are likely to increase following the recent fighting with hundreds of thousands of people fleeing their homes.

Within the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, the ICRC is the organisation that intervenes during armed conflict in order to protect those not taking part in the fighting. Despite the situation, the organisation, which remains highly operational, has not planned to reduce its presence in the country. Thanks to its contacts with all parties to the conflict, the ICRC teams in Afghanistan are responding to the urgent needs of Afghans affected by the fighting. Operations are currently focused on health activities (especially for those injured by weapons of war) and dialogue concerning the impact of the current fighting on the civilian population.

“Our medical teams and physical rehabilitation centres are expecting to receive new patients over the next few months and years, the victims of explosive devices strewn all over the country, many of which were planted over the last few weeks. We are devastated to see such a large number of children, young women and men arriving in our centres mutilated by these weapons.” explains Robert Mardini, Director General of ICRC, in a declaration published yesterday by ICRC.

To join the efforts of the Monaco Red Cross, you can also make a donation. All amounts received will go to the ICRC in Afghanistan.

Log on to: www.croix-rouge.mc/faire-un-don/