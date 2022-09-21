Afghanistan: Minimizing secondary impacts of COVID-19 on agricultural livelihoods of food insecure households through Anticipatory Action

In early 2020, a scenario analysis on the expected secondary impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in Afghanistan pointed to a potential disruption of agricultural livelihoods and a further deterioration in food security. Those impacts included restricted or constrained access to markets for agricultural inputs; reduced sales of live animals or livestock by-products; restrictions to transhumance and hence restricted access to fresh pastures for livestock. It was anticipated that households who were already food insecure, or on the border line, could resort to negative coping mechanisms.

Thanks to the contribution of the German Federal Foreign Office, the Anticipatory Action window of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations' (FAO's) Special Fund for Emergency and Rehabilitation Activities (SFERA-AA) was activated in June 2020 to protect livelihoods and food security in rural areas. Acting early supported pastoralists and labourers in Afghanistan to mitigate negative secondary consequences of COVID-19 on food security.