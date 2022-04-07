Afghanistan

Afghanistan | Minimizing impacts of drought on livestock herders by protecting livestock livelihoods of vulnerable food-insecure households in Afghanistan Project fact sheet (OSRO/AFG/107/SWE)

This project fact sheet summarizes the key aspects of this project, Minimize the Impacts of Drought on Livestock Herders, by protecting livestock-livelihoods of vulnerable food-insecure households in Afghanistan, objective, budget, geographical scope, people assisted, assistance modalities, crosscutting issues and SDGs contribution. The key objective of this project is to protect and help rebuild agriculture-based livelihoods of disaster-affected smallholder farmers and herders.

