21 May 2019

Afghanistan: millions still in desperate need after floods crisis

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 21 May 2019 View Original

Afghan Red Crescent volunteers and staff are still hard at work distributing food parcels, blankets, tarpaulins and other support to affected communities devastated by dramatic flooding across the country in March and April.

The most recent distribution was in Hilmand province, where around 1,000 food parcels were brought to communities in need.

Even before the floods, drought had left 6.3 million people in Afghanistan in desperate need of humanitarian aid and protection. Countless people are facing an uncertain and precarious future after three years of drought caused land degradation and desertification, lower agricultural production, economic hardship, hunger and loss of life. Some 287,000 people have been forced to leave their homes.

To respond to continuing floods – and ever-growing humanitarian needs – IFRC scaled up its emergency appeal seeking 8 million Swiss francs to support the Afghan Red Crescent Society in providing humanitarian assistance to 675,000 people affected by flood and drought for 12 months. Our operation includes activities in shelter, health and care; water, sanitation and hygiene; livelihoods and basic needs, and disaster risk reduction.

The humanitarian needs are increasing daily and therefore require a collective effort. However, the emergency appeal remains heavily under-funded.

