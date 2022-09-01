Afghanistan

Afghanistan Mid-Year Reach, Key Events, Achievements and Challenges (As of August 2022)

OVERVIEW

Between January and June 2022, humanitarian partners reached 22.9 million people with at least one form of humanitarian assistance, including 22.1 million vulnerable people; 325,000 cross-border returnees; 81,000 refugees; 188,000 people affected by floods and other weather-related events; and 31,000 new IDPs.

While this represents a broad reach in absolute terms, millions of people already reached require multiple rounds of assistance over the course of the year to surviv

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
