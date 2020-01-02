02 Jan 2020

Afghanistan - Market Monitor Report, November 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (969.96 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Wheat: The current average wheat price in main cities’ markets of Afghanistan (AFN 24.9/Kg) is slightly higher by 2.7% compared to the same time last year (November 2018) and slightly higher by 3.7% compared to the last 5-year average price of the same months (Novembers 2014 - 2018).

  • Wheat flour (High Price): The current retail price (AFN 32.0kg) is slightly higher by 7.9% compared to the same month last year (November 2018), and slightly higher by 8.5% compared to the last 5-years average price of the same months.

  • Rice is considered as the 2nd main staple food in Afghanistan. The current average retail price of Low Quality Rice (AFN 45.6/kg) is negligibly lower by 1.9% compared to the same month last year (November 2018), and slightly higher by 6.3% compared to the last 5-year average price of the same months. The current average price of High Quality Rice (AFN 88.6/kg) is slightly lower by 6.1% compared to the same month last year (November 2018), and slightly higher by 5.0% compared to the last 5-years average price of the same months.

  • Pulses: The current retail price (AFN 76.0/kg) is slightly lower by 2.3% compared to the same month last year (November 2018), and slightly higher by 3.3% compared to the last 5-years average price of the same months.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.