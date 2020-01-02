Afghanistan - Market Monitor Report, November 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

Wheat: The current average wheat price in main cities’ markets of Afghanistan (AFN 24.9/Kg) is slightly higher by 2.7% compared to the same time last year (November 2018) and slightly higher by 3.7% compared to the last 5-year average price of the same months (Novembers 2014 - 2018).

Wheat flour (High Price): The current retail price (AFN 32.0kg) is slightly higher by 7.9% compared to the same month last year (November 2018), and slightly higher by 8.5% compared to the last 5-years average price of the same months.

Rice is considered as the 2nd main staple food in Afghanistan. The current average retail price of Low Quality Rice (AFN 45.6/kg) is negligibly lower by 1.9% compared to the same month last year (November 2018), and slightly higher by 6.3% compared to the last 5-year average price of the same months. The current average price of High Quality Rice (AFN 88.6/kg) is slightly lower by 6.1% compared to the same month last year (November 2018), and slightly higher by 5.0% compared to the last 5-years average price of the same months.