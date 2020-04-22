Afghanistan
Afghanistan - Market Monitor Report, March 2020
HIGHLIGHTS
Note: This bulletin covers a period during which the fluctuation in prices of food commodities followed a normal range up to mid-March, followed by a drastic increase in the second half of the month due to the impact of COVID-19 and the Pakistan border closure.
- Wheat: The current average wheat price in the main cities’ markets of Afghanistan (AFN 28.2/kg) is significantly higher by 12.6% compared to the same time last year (March 2019) and significantly higher by 17.4% compared to the last 5-year average price for the same months (March 2015 - 2019).
- Wheat flour (High Price): The current retail price (AFN 34.7k/kg) is significantly higher by 17.1% compared to the same month last year (March 2019), and significantly higher by 22.6% compared to the last 5-year average price for the same months.
- Rice is considered as the second main staple food in Afghanistan. The current average retail price of Low Quality Rice (AFN 46.7/kg) is slightly higher by 2.2% compared to the same month last year (March 2019), and higher by 9.1% compared to the last 5-year average price of the same months. The current average price of High Quality Rice (AFN 87.8/kg) is slightly lower by 2.2% compared to the same month last year (March 2019), and slightly higher by 5.0% compared to the last 5-year average price for the same months.
- Pulses: The current retail price (AFN 80.6/kg) is slightly higher by 4.5% compared to the same month last year (March 2019), and slightly higher by 7.8% compared to the last 5-year average price for the same months (March 2015 - 2019).