Afghanistan - Market Monitor Report, February 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

Wheat: The current average wheat price in main cities’ markets of Afghanistan (AFN 26.1/Kg) is slightly higher by 7.1% compared to the same time last year (February 2019) and slightly higher by 8.4% compared to the last 5-year average price of the same months (Februarys 2015 - 2019).

Wheat flour (High Price): The current retail price (AFN 32.3kg) is slightly higher by 9.2% compared to the same month last year (February 2019), and significantly higher by 13.3% compared to the last 5-years average price of the same months.

Rice is considered as the 2nd main staple food in Afghanistan. The current average retail price of Low Quality Rice (AFN 45.9/kg) is remained unchanged compared to the same month last year (February 2019), and slightly higher by 7.0% compared to the last 5-year average price of the same months. The current average price of High Quality Rice (AFN 87.4/kg) is slightly lower by 3.3% compared to the same month last year (February 2019), and slightly higher by 4.6% compared to the last 5-years average price of the same months.