Afghanistan: A long and winding road to peace and food security for millions

With 14 million people going hungry, the World Food Programme is focused on delivering

The World Food Programme remains dedicated to maintaining its guiding principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality and operational independence as it seeks to serve the people of Afghanistan – a country where one in three are going hungry.

That’s 14 million people, including 2 million children who are malnourished.

The combined effects of drought and the coronavirus pandemic, on top of years of conflict, look set to worsen the food security situation.

WFP and its partners are committed to continuing humanitarian operations while maintaining the safety and security of staff and the people the organization serves.

Despite security and logistics challenges, WFP maintains access to most of the country including areas experiencing active fighting.

In the first six months of this year, WFP delivered food and nutrition assistance to 5.5 million people, including people newly displaced by fighting.

On Monday (15 August) in Kabul, WFP started assistance to more than 1,000 families – 7,000 people – displaced by conflict as its mobile teams registered more people in desperate need around the city.

WFP has been in Afghanistan for more than 60 years. Our trucks continue to be on the road. Our teams are on the ground working with partners to get food to where it’s needed.“

The Afghan people need our support now more than ever. WFP is committed to stay and deliver as long as conditions will allow," the organization said.

To continue operations, and get assistance to people in desperate need, WFP requires US$200 million to get through to the end of the year.

The organization expects to reach 14 million people by the end of the year.