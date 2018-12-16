Afghanistan Launches National Referral Mechanism and Online Database to Combat Human Trafficking [EN/Dari/PS]

Kabul, Afghanistan – The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the UN Migration Agency (IOM) launched Afghanistan’s National Referral Mechanism and Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Online Database in Kabul to strengthen counter trafficking protection measures of the Government of Afghanistan.

Participants at today’s launch include High Level Trafficking in Persons Commission of Afghan government officials, representatives of national and international NGOs responding trafficking, UN agencies other international agencies and media outlets.

“By passing a new trafficking law, finalizing the national referral mechanism and developing a victim central online database, we have created a good foundation to respond to human trafficking in a more comprehensive way. I hope this will assist victims of trafficking with services they deserve’’ said Afghan Justice Minister and the Chair of TIP High Commission Dr. Abdul Basir Anwar. He emphasized the need for all stakeholders in Afghanistan to work together to protect victims and prosecute traffickers.

Participants attending the launch learned that women, men, and children from economically marginalized communities are at the greatest risk of trafficking in Afghanistan. USAID Acting Deputy Mission Director, Elizabeth Chambers stated, “Trafficking in persons affects the most vulnerable in our societies, particularly women and youth. USAID and the U.S. government will continue to stand with the Afghan people against these horrific practices that undermine the rule of law, corrupt global commerce, foster gender inequality, and threaten global security.”

Due to the absence of a centralized national database and referral mechanism, counter trafficking stakeholders in Afghanistan are not able to identify, refer, and assist the victims of trafficking properly. “A national referral mechanism and online database helps the Afghan government strengthen protection measures to effectively implement the new law to combat the trafficking and smuggling of people,” said IOM Afghanistan Chief of Mission and Special Envoy Laurence Hart.

###

