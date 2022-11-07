Afghanistan

Afghanistan - Landslide (NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 7 November 2022)

  • Due to recent heavy rainfall, a landslide event occurred on 6 November in Maimay District (northern Badakhshan Province, northern Afghanistan), resulting in at least three fatalities and one injured person, as reported by media.
  • Rescue operations may be hampered by the remoteness of the area and severe weather, including heavy rainfall and snowfall across the Districts of Badakhshan that have blocked a number of roads.
  • On 7-9 November, moderate rainfall and possible snowfall are forecast over northern Badakhshan and parts of central-western Afghanistan.

