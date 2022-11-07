Afghanistan - Landslide (NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 7 November 2022)

Due to recent heavy rainfall, a landslide event occurred on 6 November in Maimay District (northern Badakhshan Province, northern Afghanistan), resulting in at least three fatalities and one injured person, as reported by media.
Rescue operations may be hampered by the remoteness of the area and severe weather, including heavy rainfall and snowfall across the Districts of Badakhshan that have blocked a number of roads.
On 7-9 November, moderate rainfall and possible snowfall are forecast over northern Badakhshan and parts of central-western Afghanistan.