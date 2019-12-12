Afghanistan - Landslide (DG ECHO, NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 December 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 12 Dec 2019 — View Original
- A landslide struck Raghistan district Badakhshan Province (northern Afghanistan) on 11 December.
- According to initial reports, 5 people who were mining the hilside for gold were killed and 35 are missing.
- The area is difficult to access for the Afghan authorities as it is Taliban-controlled.
- DG ECHO's partners are trying to assess the situation.