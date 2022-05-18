Afghanistan

Afghanistan - Landslide (CatNat, media, AMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 May 2022)

  • A landslide occurred in the mountainous Province of Badakhshan (far north-east Afghanistan) on 16 May, causing casualties and damage.
  • Media report, as of 18 May, four fatalities and two injured people in the Shullar Payan Village (Yawan District, northern Badakhshan Province) due to the aforementioned landslide.
  • Over the next 48 hours, moderate rainfall is forecast over central and southern Badakhshan Province.

