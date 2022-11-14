Afghanistan: La Niña Outlook for 2022/23 (as of 14 Nov 2022)

What is an La Niña event?

La Niña is a large-scale cooling of the ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, coupled with changes in the tropical atmospheric circulation, namely winds, pressure and rainfall. La Niña can last for one to three years. It usually has the opposite impacts on weather and climate as El Niño, which is the warm phase of the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO).

La Niña impacts in Afghanistan

In Afghanistan, La Niña events typically bring below-normal snowfall/rainfall as well as warmer temperatures across the country. The La Niña phenomenon – which was first registered in Afghanistan during the second half of 2020 – is expected to continue at least until spring 2023. With most of the country currently under drier than usual conditions, further shortage of rainfall may put additional stress on water resources. Presently, autumn has been warmer than normal, increasing the potential for stress in the early phases of winter wheat season.

The timing of the current La Niña event coincides with the main wheat planting season (September-November 2022) and harvests in June-July 2023. Any reduction of winter wheat production could further intensify food insecurity which has been at IPC 3 (crisis) and 4 (emergency) levels in many parts of the country during 2022. The dry spells in 2021 and 2022 had already driven the degradation of water resources, severely affecting crop and pasture productivity, and exacerbating food and economic crisis. These dry conditions may also lead to an increased risk of flash floods, landslides and favourable conditions for crop pests. Humanitarian organisations are monitoring the situation closely and are developing plans in case these negative impacts come to fruition.