Afghanistan Key Message Update: Prices of food and fuel remain significantly higher than last year despite recent declines, September 2022

Key Messages

According to WFP price data, the cost of the minimum food basket (MFB)[1] declined by 5 percent from August to September[2] on average at the national level. This was primarily due to an 11 percent decline in the cost of cooking oil, while prices of wheat flour and pulses remained relatively stable (declined by 3 percent and 2 percent, respectively). However, the cost of the MFB in September remained 22 percent higher than the same time last year, mostly driven by wheat flour prices that were 31 percent above last year’s levels. High transportation costs continue to contribute to elevated food prices in Afghanistan. Though diesel prices declined by 5 percent from August to September, prices remained 81 percent higher than last year. It should also be noted that prices last year were already elevated following the impacts of COVID-19; though historical data are not available for all markets, prices of staple wheat flour and diesel in Kabul in September 2021 were already 41 percent and 17 percent higher, respectively, than the 2016-20 average.

Many rural households will soon start—or have already started—stocking food for the winter and lean seasons. However, due to elevated food prices, purchasing power is below average. With casual labor demand and wage rates in September 2022 similar to the already low levels recorded last year, an unskilled laborer could buy only around 80 percent of the same MFB, on average at the national level, due to the elevated food prices. Meanwhile, with livestock prices also similar to last year, a pastoralist household could similarly buy only around 80 percent of the same MFB with the sale of one sheep. At the same time, households’ cereal stocks from the main harvest are likely significantly below normal in areas worst affected by drought in the recent season, increasing market purchase requirements.

Action Against Hunger conducted sixteen nutrition SMART surveys from late May to early September 2022. Preliminary findings suggest that the prevalence of global acute malnutrition (GAM) as measured by weight-for-height z-score (WHZ) was likely within “Alert” levels (5-9.9% prevalence) in Helmand, Wardak, Sar-e-pul, and Kunduz provinces and “Serious” levels (10-14.9%) in Parwan, Kabul (both urban and rural), Kapisa, Khost, Nangarhar, Laghman, Kunar, Nimroz, Balkh, and Farah provinces according to IPC thresholds. Meanwhile, Paktika registered GAM on the border of “Serious” and “Critical” (15-29.9%) thresholds. Though acute malnutrition prevalence normally peaks in the summer and declines during winter alongside reductions in seasonal diseases, WFP’s August suspension of school feeding programming in many provinces may contribute to an increase in acute malnutrition in affected areas if sustained.