01 Feb 2019

Afghanistan: Key Message Update, January 2019

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 31 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (194.85 KB)

The 2018 drought, conflict, and below-average remittances are driving atypically high lean season needs

Key Messages

Humanitarian food assistance is preventing more severe outcomes and as a result Badghis and areas of Badakhshan are facing Crisis (IPC Phase 3!) and parts of Ghor and Bamyan are in Stressed (IPC Phase 2!). However, areas of Daykundi and the Wakhan Corridor continue to experience Emergency (IPC Phase 4) with Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes across the rest of the country. The harvest starting in April will improve food access and incomes, however with displacement and reduced non-agricultural labor opportunities, Stressed (IPC Phase 2) and Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes are anticipated.

Agriculture labor opportunities are above 2017 levels, although remain below average. However, the average labor wage decreased compared to last year. Non-agriculture labor opportunities remain below-average. The reduction in non-agriculture labor and labor wages is limiting household incomes. This is increasing household dependence on credit purchase as they are reducing the quantity and frequency of meals. Agriculture labor opportunities will most likely increase with the harvest, increasing household incomes.

