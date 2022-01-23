Afghanistan: Joint Winterization Plan (2021 - 2022) [EN/Dari/Pashto]

Executive Summary

After over 40 years of continued crisis, Afghanistan remains one of the world’s most complex humanitarian emergencies, driven by escalating conflict and natural disasters. These shocks and disruptions have depleted the resilience of displaced, host, and natural disaster affected populations. Even under normal circumstances, it is difficult for households to meet their basic needs.

This vulnerability is further exasperated by the harsh winter conditions in Afghanistan, where monthly temperatures can reach as low as -12.1 degrees centigrade.

Each year, freezing winter temperatures, especially in high altitude locations such as Bamyan, Ghazni, Nuristan, Wardak and Paktya drive the need for provision of life saving winter assistance as the shelters do not protect against the cold and majority of the affected persons do not have the financial capability to purchase fuel and heaters to supplement their heating requirements.

Conflict: Following the withdrawal of the international military forces the conflict has escalated and has caused more internal displacements. So far 357,000 people have been displaced since beginning of the year in 31 out of 34 provinces. The months before winter are expected to see a volatile and unpredictable pattern of conflict. Continued and potentially escalating fighting is anticipated, as there is no progress with the peace talks and the ongoing draw-down of international military forces. Access challenges are expected in many affected areas due to active conflict and safety risks for staff. The displaced population are at risk of facing the harsh winter climate.

Health: The winter month’s season brings with it a rise in respiratory infection outbreaks. WoAA reported that there is constant increase in hospitalizations, morbidity and mortality during winter months. The exposure to cold has often been associated with increased incidence and severity of respiratory tract infections and dying from them. The longer the duration of exposure the higher the risk of infection. Some 25% to 30% of deaths in children below five years are due to respiratory tract infections, 90% of these deaths are due to pneumonia. Furthermore, in many parts of the country, major roads are blocked during the winter months limiting the provision of timely and sufficient life-saving medical supplies to communities isolated during the winter months.

Food Insecurity: Winter in Afghanistan is also a peak hunger period as it provides very limited opportunities to food production and income generation more so with the drought currently experience in the country. FSAC assessment projected the period from June to November 2021, the total population in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis) and IPC Phase 4 (Emergency) is expected to decrease to 9.5 million, with 6.7 million people in Crisis and 2.7 million in Emergency. Moving from harvest towards winter, household’s good stocks will get depleting. According to pre-lean season assessment, on average, households’ harvest last only 5 months meaning that majority of the households will not have food to feed them during winter. Agriculture has traditionally dominated Afghanistan’s economy and contributed for a large part to its growth. About 70 percent of Afghans live and work in rural areas, mostly on farms, and 61 percent of all households derive income from agriculture. From November most of the pastures are covered with snow and green fodder availability is compromised.

Small farmers exhaust their production during the post-harvest summer and early winter month. Lack of agriculture interventions and demand of labor in the agriculture sector reduces significantly during the same period. Livestock production is a major source of income and food for Afghan farmers and their families. For some, such as the Kuchi nomads, animals are the only source of income. In the June to September month period, shortages of fodder and grazing areas for livestock are likely to result in below-average livestock body condition and productivity. During the winter, livestock farmers mostly rely on limited low land pastures and crop residuals for livestock rearing. As consumption requirements for both human beings and livestock increases in the winter season, prioritization of basic lifesaving food assistance and livestock protection activities is essential in enabling vulnerable households cope with the harsh weather conditions. 1 Executive Summary COVID-19: The outbreak of COVID-19 has also touched every facet of life for the people of Afghanistan, in many cases exacerbating existing humanitarian and development needs. Between April 2020 and 08 July 2021, a total of 131,586 people was infected with COVID-19 with the deaths of 5,561. Since the beginning of the third wave in June 2021, there has been an exponential increase in the number of cases, with an average of over 2,000 new cases and 100 deaths per day. As of 29 July 2021, only 0.6% of the population received fully vaccination (two doses); and only 2% of the population received the first dose.

Presidential decrees (2020) was issued to avoid large crowds and upscale hand-hygiene, and Ministry of Interior Affairs (MoI) banned large gatherings, sporting and entertainment events.

According to IOM and UNHCR, cross-border movement from Iran and Pakistan will remain a key challenge in 2021, primarily due to reduced employment opportunities amid the economic crisis partially caused by COVID-19. Even before COVID-19, an estimated ninety three percent (93%) of people were living on less than $2 per person per day.

Education: The harsh winter in many provinces in Afghanistan presents challenges for children to access education. Children are required to make up for lost learning time during winter and yet most schools are not equipped for heating throughout the winter months when schools are generally closed. The WoAA found that 84% of displaced households reported that their children had no heating at school prior to closures, which could prove to be a deterrent for attending school during the final months of 2021. In late May 2021, just six weeks after schools reopened in early March 2021, the government announced again the closure of schools in provinces across the country to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. This will have a serious impact on the country’s children, whose learning has already been disrupted by years of war.

During the winter period, most households report extreme coping mechanisms to survive the winter. More than sixty one percent (61%) of households report reducing money spent for food to survive the winter; expenditures for other services, particularly healthcare and an increased risk of a debt trap due to winter with approximately sixty eight percent (68%) of households borrowing money or going into debt during the winter.

Female headed households are far less likely to report that they would be able to repay their debts (12%) compared to male headed households (34%).

Inter Cluster Approach: Past winterization evaluations suggested few long-term impacts of winter assistance and a lack of overall resilience for households throughout the winter. It suggested that while the assistance provided helped households meet their immediate shelter and NFI winter needs, they did not do better in more inter-sectoral needs indicators, including food security and healthcare. This highlights the importance of continuation of an inter cluster approach in Winterization Responses.

The winterization strategy aims to ensure that existing funds and activities are being reprogrammed to also assist vulnerable households to meet their needs during the relief phase of the COVID-19 outbreak as well as additional needs that have arose due to intensified conflict in the country. Therefore, preventing and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic has been woven into all cluster and sector approaches for 2021, including winterization responses, necessitating a reorientation of priorities and inclusion of host community population group.

The strategy calls for a strong commitment on coordination within the inter cluster mechanisms to ensure an integrated response allowing affected populations address their cross-cutting needs and vulnerabilities associated with the winter season.

Further, it calls for coordination and advocacy with donors, government authorities both at provincial and national level, the various line ministries involved in the implementation of response as well as in definition of strategic priorities, fund allocation schemes impacting the winter period.