Afghanistan: Joint Operating Principles - Ensuring the Delivery of Principled Humanitarian Assistance [EN/PS]
The Joint Operating Principles (JOPs) were endorsed by the HCT in December 2019.
Purpose and scope: The aid community engaged in humanitarian response in Afghanistan agrees that these Joint Operating Principles (JOPs) reflect humanitarian policies and established practices for interaction with parties to the conflict and other stakeholders. All humanitarian actors – including those with dual mandates (humanitarian and development) – agree to hold ourselves and our sub-contractors, suppliers and those we contract for related programming accountable to these shared thresholds. These JOPs form the framework for engagement in bilateral and joint negotiations with authorities and armed groups at local, national and international levels in an increasingly complex situation.
Core Humanitarian Principles: Humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and operational independence are the core fundamental principles for humanitarian action. These principles are derived from International Humanitarian Law, Human Rights Law and other normative documentsi , and are part of codes of conduct and mission statements guiding humanitarian organizations.
A. Principles - Humanitarian operations and actors are guided by:
Humanity: Human suffering must be addressed wherever it is found, with particular attention to the most vulnerable populations, such as children, women, people with disabilities and the elderly. The dignity and rights of survivors must be respected and protected.
Neutrality: Humanitarian actors will not participate individually or organizationally in hostilities or taking sides in controversies of a political, religious or ideological nature.
Impartiality: Assistance is provided without discrimination on the basis of ethnic origin, political opinion, gender, nationality, race or religion. Provision of humanitarian assistance is guided solely by needs, and priority is given to the most vulnerable cases.
Operational Independence: Humanitarian action must be autonomous from the political, economic, military or other objectives that any actor may hold with regard to areas where humanitarian activities are being implemented.
