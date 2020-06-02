Afghanistan: Joint Operating Principles - Ensuring the Delivery of Principled Humanitarian Assistance [EN/PS]

The Joint Operating Principles (JOPs) were endorsed by the HCT in December 2019.

Purpose and scope: The aid community engaged in humanitarian response in Afghanistan agrees that these Joint Operating Principles (JOPs) reflect humanitarian policies and established practices for interaction with parties to the conflict and other stakeholders. All humanitarian actors – including those with dual mandates (humanitarian and development) – agree to hold ourselves and our sub-contractors, suppliers and those we contract for related programming accountable to these shared thresholds. These JOPs form the framework for engagement in bilateral and joint negotiations with authorities and armed groups at local, national and international levels in an increasingly complex situation.

Core Humanitarian Principles: Humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and operational independence are the core fundamental principles for humanitarian action. These principles are derived from International Humanitarian Law, Human Rights Law and other normative documentsi , and are part of codes of conduct and mission statements guiding humanitarian organizations.

A. Principles - Humanitarian operations and actors are guided by: