Afghanistan
Afghanistan Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) - Price and Seasonality Snapshot (March - December 2020)
Attachments
THE JOINT MARKET MONITORING INITIATIVE (JMMI)
The Afghanistan Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) was launched by the Afghanistan Cash and Voucher Working Group (CVWG) and partners, in collaboration with REACH Initiative (REACH), and funded by the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO). The objective is to provide regular updates on prices of key items and market functionality to inform Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA). Data presented in this snapshot was gathered by JMMI partners during eight monthly rounds of data collection across 29 provinces of Afghanistan throughout March to December 2020. On average, each round accounted for 800 key informant (KIs) interviews with traders and wholesalers sampled at district level based on partners coverage, access, and operations.
This snapshot aims to inform the CVWG partners and the broader humanitarian community about the effect of seasonality on markets and prices of specific items. For this snapshot, three key food groups were selected from the monthly JMMI data collection, namely: cerals (including local wheat, and imported wheat), fresh products (tomatoes, potatoes, and onions), pulses (split peas, beans, and lentils).
Findings presented are indicative of local market dynamics in assessed markets across Afghanistan.
REACH and the CVWG will continue monitoring these trends into the early months of 2021.
KEY FINDINGS
Findings suggest that prices of key groups of food commodities remained fairly stable since March 2020, with the exception of pulses, which spiked between March and June 2020, and fresh products, due to the change in prices of tomatoes, as visible in the second line graph.
In spite of the differences between local and imported wheat, and of the border closure at the outbreak of COVID-19 (March-May 2020), the prices of the assessed food groups remained aligned and failry stable across 2020.
When observing just the prices of fresh products (tomatoes, potatoes, and onions), it is possible to note that, while the price of onions and potatoes remained fairly stable, tomatoes were significantly more expensive between March and May, and again after November 2020. These variations may easily be justified by the seasonality and limited availability of this commodity during winter.
SEASONALITY AND ACCESS TO THE MARKETPLACES
The JMMI also captures the percentage of KIs reporting that customers encountered barriers to accessing the marketplace. In April/May, 92% of traders reported at least one barrier, with “fear of exposure to COVID-19 and public health restrictions” most frequently reported. The proportion of traders reporting that customers experience barriers to access the market decreased between June and September, and reached what appears to be a plateau, at approximately 60%, between November-December 2020.
In August, however, “seasonality” appeared for the first time as a reported barrier to accessing marketplaces, with 9% of the KIs indicating it as a main challenge. This percentage increased to 27% in the following months.
Additional challenges that may reflect the seasonality aspect are the KIs' reported difficulties in meeting demand.
Whilst prevalence of difficulties did not appear to change notably (7% in July and August, 4% from September onwards), the reported reasons did. The change in reporting from COVID-19 to financial constraints, reduced movements, and difficulties in transporting items may reflect a shift in the impact of COVID-19 on markets from public health restrictions to financial concerns and seasonality.
Wheat (both local and imported) and vegetable oil consistently remained the most frequently reported commodities difficult to restock and obtain.