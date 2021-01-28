Afghanistan Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) - Price and Seasonality Snapshot (March - December 2020)

THE JOINT MARKET MONITORING INITIATIVE (JMMI)

The Afghanistan Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) was launched by the Afghanistan Cash and Voucher Working Group (CVWG) and partners, in collaboration with REACH Initiative (REACH), and funded by the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO). The objective is to provide regular updates on prices of key items and market functionality to inform Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA). Data presented in this snapshot was gathered by JMMI partners during eight monthly rounds of data collection across 29 provinces of Afghanistan throughout March to December 2020. On average, each round accounted for 800 key informant (KIs) interviews with traders and wholesalers sampled at district level based on partners coverage, access, and operations.

This snapshot aims to inform the CVWG partners and the broader humanitarian community about the effect of seasonality on markets and prices of specific items. For this snapshot, three key food groups were selected from the monthly JMMI data collection, namely: cerals (including local wheat, and imported wheat), fresh products (tomatoes, potatoes, and onions), pulses (split peas, beans, and lentils).

Findings presented are indicative of local market dynamics in assessed markets across Afghanistan.

REACH and the CVWG will continue monitoring these trends into the early months of 2021.

KEY FINDINGS

Findings suggest that prices of key groups of food commodities remained fairly stable since March 2020, with the exception of pulses, which spiked between March and June 2020, and fresh products, due to the change in prices of tomatoes, as visible in the second line graph.

In spite of the differences between local and imported wheat, and of the border closure at the outbreak of COVID-19 (March-May 2020), the prices of the assessed food groups remained aligned and failry stable across 2020.

When observing just the prices of fresh products (tomatoes, potatoes, and onions), it is possible to note that, while the price of onions and potatoes remained fairly stable, tomatoes were significantly more expensive between March and May, and again after November 2020. These variations may easily be justified by the seasonality and limited availability of this commodity during winter.

SEASONALITY AND ACCESS TO THE MARKETPLACES