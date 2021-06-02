Afghanistan Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) - Perceived Impact of Covid-19 on Markets (10 - 22 February 2021)

INTRODUCTION

The Afghanistan Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) was launched by the Afghanistan Cash and Voucher Working Group (CVWG) and partners, in collaboration with REACH Initiative (REACH), and funded by the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO). The objective is to provide regular updates on prices of key items and market functionality to inform Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA). Data from the tenth round of the JMMI was collected between 10 and 22 February, in 29 provinces of Afghanistan.