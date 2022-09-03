Afghanistan: Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) Earthquake Response in Khost, Paktika, and Paktya Provinces

OVERVIEW
A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck the south-eastern region of Afghanistan on 22 of June 2022, which caused widespread destruction, disruption to services, and loss of life, to an already highly vulnerable population across Khost, Paktika, and Paktya provinces. Despite various market assessments conducted in affected areas, key information gaps were identified related to the functionality of markets, availability of non-food items and shelter materials, as well as the ability of retailers to scale up the supply to meet the expected increase in demand associated with the reconstruction phase of the response.
In coordination with the ES/NFI cluster and the CVWG, REACH initiated an adhoc round of the Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) in the three south-eastern affected provinces. The JMMI assessment employs a quantitative key informant interview (KII) approach. The methodology includes surveys with purposively sampled traders, acting as key informants (KIs) for their respective markets. The findings are, therefore, indicative and may not always fully reflect market activity in the assessed areas. More details on the approach are available in the methodology note section at the end.
Data from this round, was collected between August 7th and 14th 2022 by JMMI partner International Rescue Committee (IRC)
KEY FINDINGS
-
All 16 assessed districts were found to have at least one market for food and NFIs, except for Shawak. Shelter material markets, however, were identified in only 12 districts. In those districts where markets were present, nearly all shops assessed were operational. In Spera though, 100% of KIs reported a decrease in the number of shops open due to earthquake induced damages.
-
The majority of all traders reported an increase in prices with increased transportation costs appearing to be a main driver, in line with general nationwide trends.
Findings further suggest that the earthquake (and its response) may have also contributed to the rise in the cost of NFIs. Additionally, the earthquake was found to be driving the increase in the demand of shelter materials, primarily as an effect of cash distributions in affected areas (73% of KIs).
-
All assessed commodities were found to be generally available in the market, with variations across items and districts. Whilst nearly all KIs reported not facing difficulties to meet demand, road transportation difficulties were reportedly affecting supply chains, and more so since the earthquake.
-
Road damages as well as increased distance due to earthquake-induced damages to local markets have been hindering consumers ability to access markets (as reported by 39% of KIs and 27% of KIs respectively).
Women’s access to markets, generally low across all districts, and particularly in Nika and Ziruk however has remained constant after the earthquake.
-
Functional money transfer systems able to deliver cash in or near the market were overall reported to be present in the assessed areas (81% KIs), with some key exceptions, such as Nika and Spera. Nonetheless, only 50% of traders reported being able to access cash.