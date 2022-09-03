Afghanistan: Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) Earthquake Response in Khost, Paktika, and Paktya Provinces

OVERVIEW

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck the south-eastern region of Afghanistan on 22 of June 2022, which caused widespread destruction, disruption to services, and loss of life, to an already highly vulnerable population across Khost, Paktika, and Paktya provinces. Despite various market assessments conducted in affected areas, key information gaps were identified related to the functionality of markets, availability of non-food items and shelter materials, as well as the ability of retailers to scale up the supply to meet the expected increase in demand associated with the reconstruction phase of the response.

In coordination with the ES/NFI cluster and the CVWG, REACH initiated an adhoc round of the Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) in the three south-eastern affected provinces. The JMMI assessment employs a quantitative key informant interview (KII) approach. The methodology includes surveys with purposively sampled traders, acting as key informants (KIs) for their respective markets. The findings are, therefore, indicative and may not always fully reflect market activity in the assessed areas. More details on the approach are available in the methodology note section at the end.

Data from this round, was collected between August 7th and 14th 2022 by JMMI partner International Rescue Committee (IRC)

KEY FINDINGS