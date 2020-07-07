Afghanistan Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) - 8 - 21 June 2020

INTRODUCTION

The Afghanistan Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) was launched by the Afghanistan Cash and Voucher Working Group (CVWG) and partners, in collaboration with REACH Initiative (REACH), and funded by the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO). The objective is to provide regular updates on prices of key items and market functionality to inform cash programming. Data from the pilot round of the JMMI was collected between 8 and 21 June, in 29 provinces of Afghanistan.