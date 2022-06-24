Afghanistan: Johanniter teams care for the injured in the earthquake area

Together with their partner organisation, Johanniter provides medical aid and will distribute shelter repair and household packages.

At least 1000 people were killed and more than 1500 injured in the massive earthquake that hit eastern Afghanistan on 21 June. Tens of thousands lost their homes within seconds. Persistent rain and cold nights make the situation worse for those affected. Landslides make access to villages difficult.Johanniter International Assistance and its partner organisation HADAAF were yesterday with two medical teams in three villages in the district of Spera, in the province of Khost, to care for the injured and sick as a result of the earthquake. "Everywhere you see only destroyed houses. People have lost everything they had," reports one of the medical team members.

In the village of Mohammadi in Spera district alone, where 70 families live, 22 people died and more than half of the houses were damaged or destroyed. Johanniter medical teams mainly treated patients with broken bones, lacerations and cuts. Psychologists started trauma treatment. In the coming days, the team will continue to provide care to the people in the different districts in Khost.

Distribution of shelter repair and household kits planned

"But apart from medical care, what people need most now is food, water, tarpaulins and blankets to protect them from the persistent harsh weather," Naeem Shah, Johanniter Head of Mission reports.

With funding from the German Federal Foreign Office, Johanniter is therefore expanding its relief to the affected population. Shelter-kits with tools and tarpaulins for repairing the houses are being procured locally and distributed together with HADAFF in the most affected areas in Khost. "Blankets, carpets and cooking utensils also help people to be able to feed themselves again and to have a place to sleep," explains Shah.

To coordinate this relief, our Johanniter team from Kabul will travel to Spera this weekend. "Tens of thousands of people became homeless overnight. They need fast help now," Shah said.

Background:

A massive earthquake had struck the three provinces of Paktika, Paktia and Khost in eastern Afghanistan on 21 June. More than a thousand people died, more than 3000 were injured. Johanniter has been working in Afghanistan for 20 years, carrying out medical projects in Kabul, Badghis and Khost together with its partners.

Note to Editors

Naeem Shah, Johanniter Head of Mission in Afghanistan, will be in Spera from Monday on. He is available for interviews.