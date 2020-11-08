Afghanistan IPC Acute Food Insecurity Analysis: August 2020 - March 2021 (Issued in November 2020)

COVID-19 impacts, high food prices, reduced income and conflict are key drivers of food insecurity

Overview Between August and October 2020, corresponding to the post-harvest season, it is estimated that a total of 11.15 million people (36% of the analysed population) were facing high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above) and require urgent humanitarian action. This included around 7.54 million people in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and 3.6 million people in Emergency (IPC Phase 4). Around 11.34 million people were also in Stressed (IPC Phase 2) and require livelihood support.

Between November 2020 and March 2021, corresponding to the lean season, around 13.15 million people (42% of the total population) are likely to experience high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above), out of which an estimated 8.85 million people will likely be in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and nearly 4.3 million people will likely be in Emergency (IPC Phase 4). Furthermore, around 10.6 million people are expected to be in Stressed (IPC Phase 2).

This analysis is subject to an ongoing external Quality Review due to a breakdown in technical consensus among IPC Technical Working Group members. The outcomes of the review will be communicated once the process has been completed.