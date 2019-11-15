15 Nov 2019

Afghanistan IPC Acute Food Insecurity Analysis August 2019 – March 2020 Issued in November 2019

Report
from Integrated Food Security Phase Classification
preview
Download PDF (1.67 MB)

Overview

Between August and October 2019, it is estimated that a total of 10.23 million people (33% of the total population) were in severe acute food insecurity and require urgent humanitarian action. These include around 7.79 million people in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and 2.44 million people in Emergency (IPC Phase 4). Around 10.37 million people were also in Stress (IPC Phase 2) and require livelihood support.

Between November 2019 and March 2020, around 11.3 million people (37% of the total population) are estimated to likely experience severe acute food insecurity, out of which an estimated 8.6 million people will likely be in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and nearly 2.7 million people will likely be in Emergency (IPC Phase 4). Furthermore, around 9.45 million people will be in a Stress (IPC Phase 2).

