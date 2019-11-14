Afghanistan IPC Acute Food Insecurity Analysis August 2019 – March 2020 Issued in September 2019

Overview

Between August and October 2019, it is estimated that total 10.23 million people (33% of the total population) are in severe acute food insecurity and require urgent humanitarian action. These include around 7.79 million people in a crisis situation (IPC Phase 3) and 2.43 million people in an emergency situation (IPC Phase 4). Around 10.37 million people are also in a stressed situation (IPC Phase 2) and require livelihood support.

Between November 2019 and March 2020, around 11.30 million people (37% of the total population) are estimated to be likely to experience severe acute food insecurity, out of which an estimated 8.6 million people likely be in an emergency situation (IPC Phase 4). Furthermore around 9.45 million people will be in a stressed situation (IPC Phase 2).