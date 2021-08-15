Afghanistan: Internal Displacement in Kabul - Flash Update No. 4 (15 August 2021)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Thousands continue to be displaced into Kabul and other urban areas in large numbers.

The Government and humanitarian partners have deployed more than inter-agency assessment teams in Kabul to verify internally displaced people (IDPs) and assess their humanitarian needs.

Some 17,600 internally displaced people (IDPs) were verified to be in need of humanitarian assistance and most of these people have received multi-sector response – in the form of food, cash, health, household items, and water and sanitation support.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Due to an escalation of conflict across the country, many people are arriving in Kabul and other large cities, seeking safety from the conflict and other threats. Between 1 July and 15 August 2021, the humanitarian community verified 17,600 IDPs who had arrived in Kabul. Arrival of new IDPs were not reported. Assessments were ongoing in the morning of 15 August. Since yesterday, an additional 2,000 people were verified to be in need humanitarian assistance.

IDPs are either renting or being hosted by friends, family and other kinship ties. A growing number are also staying in the open in different parts of the city. According to the Government’s IDPs monitoring team from the Department of Repatriation and Refugees, more families have indicated readiness to return to their places of origin – in Kunduz, Baghlan and Takhar provinces, in the northeastern part of the country. Humanitarian partners are closely monitoring the situation.

HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE

From this morning’s assessments, some IDPs reported some health concerns (including diarrhea, malnutrition among children, high blood pressure, COVID-19 like symptoms and reproductive health diseases). The humanitarian community continues to provide a multi-sector assistance to IDPs in Kabul and other parts of the county. In Kabul, two mobile health teams are operating in two IDP camps (in Dasht-e-Padola (PD 7) and Dehsabz (PD 19) ensuring that IDPs are reached with antenatal and post-natal care for mothers and children; psychosocial support; as well as nutrition and vaccination services. COVID-19 vaccination and Rapid Response Teams are also undertaking routine screening, sample collection, referrals and COVID-19 vaccinations as well.

Inter-agency assessment teams did not operate on the afternoon of 15 August, due to uncertainty of the situation in Kabul. People’s immediate needs continue to be shelter (cash-for-rent, tents and tarpaulins), household items, food, sanitation (toilets), hygiene kits, provision of health services and drinking water. Humanitarian partners have so far provided food, cash, household items, health and water and sanitation assistance to more than 13,500 IDPs, while more assistance is on the way.

COORDINATION

The Humanitarian Community is working closely with the Government and municipal authorities in Kabul to plan the response and ensure people are provided with the most dignified living conditions. The Operational Coordination Team (OCT) is meeting daily and chaired by OCHA, with the presence of Department of Refugee and Repatriation (DoRR), Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and humanitarian partners. From the Government’s side, a coordination cell has also been established to coordinate and monitor the distribution of assistance (food and household items from private sources – charity organisations, civil societies and individuals).

Partners are tracking population inflows along the four main entry points into the city.