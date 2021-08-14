Afghanistan: Internal Displacement in Kabul - Flash Update No. 3 (14 August 2021)

Thousands continue to be displaced into Kabul and other urban areas in large numbers.

The Government and humanitarian partners have deployed fifteen inter-agency assessment teams in Kabul to verify internally displaced people (IDPs) and assess their humanitarian needs.

Some 15,600 internally displaced people (IDPs) were verified to be in need of humanitarian assistance and most of these people have received multi-sector response – in the form of food, cash, health, household items, and water and sanitation support.