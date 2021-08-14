Afghanistan

Afghanistan: Internal Displacement in Kabul - Flash Update No. 3 (14 August 2021)

Key Points

  • Thousands continue to be displaced into Kabul and other urban areas in large numbers.

  • The Government and humanitarian partners have deployed fifteen inter-agency assessment teams in Kabul to verify internally displaced people (IDPs) and assess their humanitarian needs.

  • Some 15,600 internally displaced people (IDPs) were verified to be in need of humanitarian assistance and most of these people have received multi-sector response – in the form of food, cash, health, household items, and water and sanitation support.

