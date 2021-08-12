Afghanistan: Internal Displacement in Kabul - Flash Update No. 1 (12 August 2021)

Key Points

Escalating conflict in different parts of the country, including in urban areas, has driven thousands to flee. Many have also fled to Kabul.

The Government and humanitarian partners have deployed twenty inter-agency assessment teams in Kabul to verify internally displaced people (IDPs) and assess their humanitarian needs.

Multi-sector humanitarian assistance – in the form of food, health, household items, and water and sanitation support – has been provided to some 6,900 people, while additional assistance on the way.

Situation Overview

Due to an escalation of conflict across the country, many people are arriving in Kabul and other large cities, seeking safety from the conflict and other threats. Between 1 July and 12 August 2021, the humanitarian community verified 10,350 IDPs who had arrived in Kabul. Thousands more are reported to be displaced and assessments are underway to verify their needs.

The majority of those staying in Kabul, either renting or being hosted by friends, family and other kinship ties. A growing number are also staying in the open in different parts of the city, making them especially vulnerable. The President has ordered the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs to allow Mosques to accommodate new IDPs. As of 12 August, the Government is relocating IDPs from Shahr-e-Now park in PD 10 and PD 11 to Pir Mohamad Kakar High School in PD 7 and a Government building in Dehsabz district (7km from Kabul City).

Humanitarian Response

Fleeing with nothing more than personal possessions, many of these IDPs remain vulnerable. The situation is more pronounced for people staying outside in parks and open spaces who are at risk of additional health and protection concerns. Some IDPs who were relocated to Dehsabz district are already concerned about lack of electricity and other services.

Twenty inter-agency assessment teams have been deployed and are verifying IDPs and their humanitarian needs. People’s immediate needs are shelter, food, sanitation and drinking water and humanitarian partners are providing support. As of 12 August, humanitarian partners provided food, health, household items and water and sanitation assistance to 6,900 displaced people in Kabul. Assessments are ongoing and additional teams are being mobilised to ensure assistance can quickly reach those in need. Humanitarian partners are working to enhance their response capacity throughout the country, and in Kabul, as more densely populated cities are impacted by the conflict.

Coordination

The Humanitarian Community is working closely with the Government and municipal authorities in Kabul to plan the response and ensure people are provided with the most dignified living conditions. The Operational Coordination Team (OCT) is meeting daily and chaired by OCHA, with the presence of Department of Refugee and Repatriation (DoRR), Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and humanitarian partners.

From the Government’s side, a coordination cell has also been established to coordinate and monitor the distribution of assistance (food and household items from private sources – charity organisations, civil societies and individuals).