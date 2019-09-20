20 Sep 2019

Afghanistan – Internal conflict (DG ECHO, UN) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 20 Sep 2019 View Original

  • On 19 September, a truck bomb attack in the province of Zabul (southern Afghanistan) severely damaged a hospital, killing at least 15 people and wounding another 80. Amongst the casualties are patients, doctors and hospital staff, and the number is expected to increase. The hospital suffered heavy damage and is now out of service.

  • The province of Zabul is among the most under-served in terms of access to health care, in a country where health facilities and personnel are regularly under attack. This year, 133 attacks on health facilities and personnel were recorded in the country.

