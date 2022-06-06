Afghanistan: Inter-Cluster Winterization Response Dashboard 2021/2022

OVERVIEW

In the Winter season of 2021/2022, humanitarian partners reached 13.7 million people with some form of humanitarian assistance. The integrated response prioritized a range of solutions i.e. adequate shelter, blankets, heating/fuel assistance and NFI’s, winter clothing, food assistance, livestock protection, Education, nutrition, emergency health services through mobile and static health facilities and supplies. Close to $319 million was received towards the Joint Winterization Plan 2021-2022 - 97% of the required $329 Million. While the funding for the humanitarian response and in extension the Joint Winterization plan increased towards the end of 2021, the complexities in the operational context - including service ruptures and the financial system and liquidity crisis - have challenged the humanitarian community to further scale assistance.