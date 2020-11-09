Afghanistan Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Snapshot, August 2020 - March 2021

Overview

During the period of August to October 2020, corresponding to the postharvest season, it is estimated that a total of 11.15 million people (36% of the analysed population) were facing high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above) and required urgent humanitarian action. This includes around 7.54 million people in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and 3.6 million people in Emergency (IPC Phase 4). Around 11.34 million people were also in Stressed (IPC Phase 2) and required livelihood support.

During the projection period of November 2020 and March 2021, corresponding to the lean season, around 13.15 million people (42% of the analysed population) are likely to experience high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above), out of which an estimated 8.85 million people will likely be in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and nearly 4.3 million people will likely be in Emergency (IPC Phase 4). Furthermore, around 10.6 million people are expected to be in Stressed (IPC Phase 2).

Although the two periods of analysis do not exactly coincide, as the April-May 2020 includes the green harvest in lowland areas, a rough comparison between the 2020 lean season and the 2021 lean season could be attempted. The 2020 lean season, analysed in April 2020, shows an estimated population of 10.9 million people (10,857,000) that was facing high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above). Meanwhile, the analysis conducted in October 2020 over the 2021 lean season (November 2020 and March 2021) shows 13.1 million people (13,155,000) will likely be facing high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above), corresponding to an increase of 2.3 million people (2,298,000) from the 2019 to 2020 lean season.