Afghanistan: Integrated Drought Response, December 2018
As of 31 December 2018, humanitarian partners have assisted some 3.5 million drought-affected people (including 0.4 million drought-affected IDPs). However, there are an estimated 0.6 million people who could not be reached with assistance due to various reasons, including insecurity and access challenges. In some targeted areas, the provision of basic services, including health, water and sanitation, has been affected by the volatile security situation.