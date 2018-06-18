Afghanistan - Initial Market Price Bulletin for the month of May 2018 (Reported in June 2018)

HIGHLIGHTS:

• Wheat: The current average wheat price in main cities’ markets of Afghanistan (AFN 23.0/Kg) is slightly lower by 2.6% compared to the same time last year (May 2017) and slightly lower by 2.5% compared to the last 5-year average price of the same months (Mays 2013 - 2017).

• Wheat flour (High Price): The current retail price (AFN 26.4/kg) is slightly lower by 6.0% compared to the same month last year (May 2017), and slightly lower by 8.5% compared to the last 5-year average price of the same months.

• Rice is considered as the 2nd main staple food in Afghanistan. The current average retail price of Low Quality Rice (AFN 45.6/kg) is slightly higher by 2.6% compared to the same month last year (May 2017), and slightly higher by 6.3 compared to the last 5-year average price of the same months. The current average price of High Quality Rice (AFN 90.4/kg) is significantly higher by 10.2% compared to the same month last year (May 2017), and significantly higher by 11.4% compared to the last 5-year average price of the same months.

• Pulses: The current retail price (AFN 82.7/kg) is slightly lower by 3.5% compared to the same month last year (May 2017), and significantly higher by 23.2% compared to the last 5-year average price of the same months.