Afghanistan - Initial Market Price Bulletin for the month of December 2018 (Reported in January 2018)

HIGHLIGHTS:

• Wheat: The current average wheat price in main cities’ markets of Afghanistan (AFN 24.2/Kg) is negligibly higher by 2.0% compared to the same time last year (December 2017) and negligibly higher by 1.2% compared to the last 5-year average price of the same months (Decembers 2013 - 2017).

• Wheat flour (High Price): The current retail price (AFN 29.1/kg) is slightly higher by 3.8% compared to the same month last year (December 2017), and negligibly lower by 1.3% compared to the last 5-year average price of the same months.

• Rice is considered as the 2nd main staple food in Afghanistan. The current average retail price of Low Quality Rice (AFN 46.6/kg) is slightly higher by 4.1% compared to the same month last year (December 2017), and slightly higher by 8.9% compared to the last 5-year average price of the same months. The current average price of High Quality Rice (AFN 92.6/kg) is slightly higher by 6.5% compared to the same month last year (December 2017), and significantly higher by 11.3% compared to the last 5-year average price of the same months.

• Pulses: The current retail price (AFN 78/kg) is slightly lower by 9.7% compared to the same month last year (December 2017), and slightly higher by 9.7% compared to the last 5-year average price of the same months.