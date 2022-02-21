Afghanistan: Informal settlement assessment - Trends Analysis Between Rounds 1 and 2 (December 2020)

SUMMARY

Introduction

After more than forty years of conflict and natural disasters, Afghanistan is still in a state of humanitarian emergency According to the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), 18.4 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance, of which over 4.8 million have been displaced since 2012. The situation of displaced persons continues to be a key concern. The 2021 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) projected around 500,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs), 714,000 returnees, and 72,000 refugees and asylum seekers will need humanitarian assistance in 2021.

While the humanitarian community regularly responds to the needs of recently displaced households through various programmes (e.g., Emergency Response Mechanism – ERM), longer term displaced households (especially those more than six months displaced) are often left out of such emergency responses. Longer term displaced households often settle into informal settlements (ISETs), displacement sites where many of the occupants lack sufficient access to services, secure living conditions, or acceptance with the local community. While definitions for informal settlements may vary, they are best categorized as settlements where migratory populations from outside the area tend to settle in which may not have the support of the surrounding area, poor service access, or a lack of legal status or right to live in the location. These locations are usually clearly identifiable by both the ISET population and the surrounding host community.

Households living in ISETs are often reluctant to or cannot invest in dwelling improvements, and local authorities may not always provide services. Consequently, ISET populations tend to have limited access to essential services and be vulnerable to eviction. Much of this is due to the higher instances of insecure legal shelter and land tenure, poor infrastructure in ISETs, and a reliance on unskilled labour and the informal economy. Moreover, these sites move and disband quite regularly, making it more difficult to fully understand where all ISETs are and how to access them.

The 2020 HNO highlighted significant information gaps regarding ISETs. There have been some studies conducted in recent years, including country-wide studies by the International Organization for Migration Displacement Tracking Matrix (IOM DTM), studies in Kabul by UN-Habitat and the Norwegian Refugee Council, and a country wide assessment conducted by REACH in 2017. However, there has been a lack of formal, standardized, and up to-date data regarding ISETs across the country, limiting the ability of humanitarian and development partners to design responses to these dynamic communities.

A key document when considering the current situation of ISETs is the updated (in 2020 from 2018) Presidential Decree 108 (PD 108), a rights-based approach to land allocation. Under PD 108, IDPs and returnees displaced in the last five years would be eligible to apply for land allocations and housing support from the government. Land allocations will be made in new settlements (“townships”) on vacant land in peripheral urban areas that meet PD 108 criteria for sustainable settlements. This is relevant in the context of this assessment as it gives deeper insight into how many households could be eligible for land allocation under PD 108 and where they are located.

To build on current ISET-related research, REACH conducted its first round of ISET monitoring in May-June 2020, followed by a second round in December 2020. Together, these rounds aimed to develop a (non-exhaustive) list of ISETs in the country, in order to better understand the demographics and humanitarian situation of the populations living there, as well as the level of infrastructure services present in these sites. Key COVID-19 indicators were also incorporated in the data collection process to understand the impact of the pandemic on these ISETs. The purpose of this report is to compare findings from both rounds and develop an overall understanding of the ISETs in 2020, and how conditions changed over the assessment period.

Both rounds of the ISETs monitoring were conducted in coordination with the Humanitarian Cluster System to help identify ISETs and key informants (KIs) to be interviewed, and give input on the questionnaire, and in particular the following clusters, sub-clusters, task force and working groups: Housing Land and Property (HLP), Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Health, Food Security and Agriculture (FSA), Protection, Shelter, Gender Based Violence (GBV), and Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS). Specifically, the HLP Task Force was significantly involved in developing the tools and guiding the overall structure of the assessment. These assessments were funded by the United States Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA).

The ISET monitoring exercises were based on key informant interviews (KIIs). KIIs were conducted in 1,148 sites in round 1 (R1), and 1,130 sites in round 2 (R2), based on site information shared to REACH from partners. This was done across 28 provinces, and 133 (135 in R2) districts in Afghanistan. REACH implemented a 4-step methodology for these exercises: 1) secondary data review, 2) site verification, 3) site profiling, and 4) site mapping (this was conducted in R2 only). Data was collected in May-June 2020 (R1) and December 2020 (R2). In R1, 3 KIs were interviewed for sites with over 750 people, while in R2, to ensure time and resources were available for site mapping, only 1 KI was interviewed, regardless of ISET size. Analysis between rounds was conducted only between the same indicators used in both rounds. It is important to note that while data collection for R2 was face-to-face, R1 data collection was conducted remotely. This could have had implications for some of the trends observed in the data between both rounds and further research may be need to confirm and further explain some key findings.

It is important to note that REACH’s ISET list is not exhaustive. Additionally, KIs were purposively selected, meaning that the results are indicative only of the situation of the populations living in the assessed ISETs and may have bias from the KIs themselves. As KIs were primarily traditional community leaders, KIs and enumerators were almost all older and male. Moreover, data was reported at site level but aggregated to district level for confidentiality and protection reasons.