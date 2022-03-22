Afghanistan
Afghanistan: Infectious Disease Outbreaks - Epidemiological week # 9, 2022 (27 February-05 March) Situation Report #30
Attachments
Measles Outbreak (01 Jan 2021 to 5 March 2022)
Highlight
During epidemiological week 9 2022, 2,548 new cases (14.7% increase from the previous week) and 18 new deaths (5.9 % increase from the previous week) were reported (Table 1).
Since the first week of 2022, the trend of new measles cases reported in all provinces have continued to increase sharply (Fig 1).
The most affected provinces include Helmand (17.9%), Kandahar (6.0%), Balkh (4.9%), Paktika (3.6%), Ghor (3.6%) and Ghazni (3.0 %) (Fig 3).
Out of the total 46,237 suspected cases of measles around 80.1% (37,040) were under 5 years and 3,956 were lab confirmed with 232 deaths reported between January of 2021 and March 2022. The current outbreak started since 17 October 2021 and the number of cases reached to the highest number this week.