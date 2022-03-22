Afghanistan: Infectious Disease Outbreaks - Epidemiological week # 8, 2022 (20-26 February) Situation Report #29

Measles Outbreak (01 Jan 2021 to 26 Feb 2022)

Highlight

During epidemiological week 8 of this year 2138 new cases (4.5% increase from the previous week) and 17 new deaths (183% increase from the previous week) were reported (Table 1).

Since the first week of 2022, the trend of new measles cases reported in all provinces have continued to increase sharply (Fig 1).

The most affected provinces include Helmand (18.6%), Kandahar (6.2%), Balkh (4.9%), Paktika (3.7%), Ghor (3.8%), and Ghazni (3.2%) (Fig 3).