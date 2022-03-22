Afghanistan
Afghanistan: Infectious Disease Outbreaks - Epidemiological week # 8, 2022 (20-26 February) Situation Report #29
Attachments
Measles Outbreak (01 Jan 2021 to 26 Feb 2022)
Highlight
During epidemiological week 8 of this year 2138 new cases (4.5% increase from the previous week) and 17 new deaths (183% increase from the previous week) were reported (Table 1).
Since the first week of 2022, the trend of new measles cases reported in all provinces have continued to increase sharply (Fig 1).
The most affected provinces include Helmand (18.6%), Kandahar (6.2%), Balkh (4.9%), Paktika (3.7%), Ghor (3.8%), and Ghazni (3.2%) (Fig 3).
A total of 43605 clinical cases of measles (34,973 cases, 80% under 5 yrs.) and 3949 lab confirmed with 214 deaths were reported between January of the last year to February 2022. The current outbreak started from 17 October 2021 and the number of cases reached to the highest number.