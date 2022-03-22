Afghanistan: Infectious Disease Outbreaks - Epidemiological week # 7, 2022 (13-19 February) Situation Report #28

1. Measles Outbreak (01 Jan 2021 to 19 Feb 2022)

Highlights:

During epidemiological week 7 of this year 2023 new cases (9.5% increase from the previous week) and 7 new deaths (71.4% decrease from the previous week) were reported (Table 1).

Since the first week of 2022, the trend of new measles cases reported in all provinces have continued to increase sharply (Fig 1)