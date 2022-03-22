Afghanistan

Afghanistan: Infectious Disease Outbreaks - Epidemiological week # 7, 2022 (13-19 February) Situation Report #28

1. Measles Outbreak (01 Jan 2021 to 19 Feb 2022)

Highlights:

  • During epidemiological week 7 of this year 2023 new cases (9.5% increase from the previous week) and 7 new deaths (71.4% decrease from the previous week) were reported (Table 1).

  • Since the first week of 2022, the trend of new measles cases reported in all provinces have continued to increase sharply (Fig 1)

  • The most affected provinces include Helmand (19.2%), Kandahar (6.4%), Balkh (5.0%), Paktika (3.9%), Ghor (3.9%) and Ghazni (3.4%) (Fig 3)

