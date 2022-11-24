Afghanistan: Infectious Disease Outbreaks - Epidemiological week # 46, 2022 (13 - 19 Nov 2022) Situation Report #67

Acute Watery Diarrhea (AWD) with Dehydration Outbreak (01 May to 05 Nov 2022)

Current Week

3,734 new cases (54.9% under 5)

1 new death

1 new district (Khost) reported new alert

16 samples collected

Cumulative Figures

222,337 cases (<5 years, 55.2%)

80 deaths (76.2% < 5 years), CFR=0.04%

173 districts in all 34 provinces

2,578 samples collected

During week 46-2022, a total of 3,734 new AWD cases with dehydration and 1 new death were reported which indicates 16.1% and 50.0% decrease in the number of cases and deaths, respectively, compared to the previous week (Figure 2).

The highest number of new AWD cases were reported from Kabul (1,204, 32.2%), followed by Baghlan (547, 14.7%), Hel-mand (231, 6.2%) and Zabul (189, 5.1%) provinces.

The newly reported death was a female below 5 from Parwan province.

Cumulatively, Kabul (49,662, 22.3%), Helmand (38,651, 17.4%), Baghlan (15,226, 6.8%), Nangarhar (12,350, 5.6%), and Kandahar (11,933, 5.4%), are the most affected provinces (Figure 1).

Out of the total 222,337 cases, 122,813 (55.2%) were children below 5 years and 111,219 (50.0%) were females (Figure 3).