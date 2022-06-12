Afghanistan: Infectious Disease Outbreaks - Epidemiological week # 45, 2022 (06 - 12 Nov 2022) Situation Report #66

Acute Watery Diarrhea (AWD) with Dehydration Outbreak (01 May to 05 Nov 2022)

Current Week

4,448 new cases (58.2% under 5)

2 new deaths

2 new districts (Paktika and Ghazni) reported new alerts

36 samples collected

Cumulative Figures

218,603 cases (<5 years, 55.2%)

79 deaths (75.9% < 5 years), CFR=0.04%

172 districts in all 34 provinces

2,562 samples collected

During week 45-2022, a total of 4,448 new AWD cases with dehydration and 2 new deaths were reported which indicates 12.8% and 33.3% decrease in the number of cases and deaths, respectively, compared to previous week (Figure 2).

The highest number of new AWD cases were reported from Kabul (1,145, 25.7%), followed by Helmand (802, 18.0%),

Baghlan (487, 10.9%) and Nangarhar (236, 5.3%) provinces.

Out of newly reported 2 deaths, (1, 50.0%) was female and all were children below 5. Deaths were reported from 2 provinces Kabul and Baghlan.

Cumulatively, Kabul (48,418, 22.1%), Helmand (38,420, 17.6%), Baghlan (14,678, 6.7%), Nangarhar (12,177, 5.6%), and Kandahar (11,766, 5.4%), are the most affected provinces (Figure 1).

Out of the total 218,603 cases, 120,764 (55.2%) were children below 5 years and 109,386 (50.0%) were females (Figure 3).