Afghanistan: Infectious Disease Outbreaks - Epidemiological week # 45, 2022 (06 - 12 Nov 2022) Situation Report #66

Acute Watery Diarrhea (AWD) with Dehydration Outbreak (01 May to 05 Nov 2022)
Current Week
4,448 new cases (58.2% under 5)
2 new deaths
2 new districts (Paktika and Ghazni) reported new alerts
36 samples collected
Cumulative Figures
218,603 cases (<5 years, 55.2%)
79 deaths (75.9% < 5 years), CFR=0.04%
172 districts in all 34 provinces
2,562 samples collected
-
During week 45-2022, a total of 4,448 new AWD cases with dehydration and 2 new deaths were reported which indicates 12.8% and 33.3% decrease in the number of cases and deaths, respectively, compared to previous week (Figure 2).
-
The highest number of new AWD cases were reported from Kabul (1,145, 25.7%), followed by Helmand (802, 18.0%),
Baghlan (487, 10.9%) and Nangarhar (236, 5.3%) provinces.
-
Out of newly reported 2 deaths, (1, 50.0%) was female and all were children below 5. Deaths were reported from 2 provinces Kabul and Baghlan.
-
Cumulatively, Kabul (48,418, 22.1%), Helmand (38,420, 17.6%), Baghlan (14,678, 6.7%), Nangarhar (12,177, 5.6%), and Kandahar (11,766, 5.4%), are the most affected provinces (Figure 1).
-
Out of the total 218,603 cases, 120,764 (55.2%) were children below 5 years and 109,386 (50.0%) were females (Figure 3).
-
The first few cases of AWD were reported to the National Disease Surveillance and Response System (NDSR), MoPH and WHO on 04 May 2022 from Kandahar city of Kandahar province and spread to 172 districts in 34 provinces.