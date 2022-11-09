Afghanistan: Infectious Disease Outbreaks - Epidemiological week # 44, 2022 (30 Oct - 05 Nov 2022) Situation Report #65

Acute Watery Diarrhea (AWD) with Dehydration Outbreak (01 May to 05 Nov 2022)

Current Week

5,100 new cases (60.6% under 5)

3 new deaths

4 new districts (Badakhshan, Daikundi and Kandahar) reported new alerts

32 samples collected

Cumulative Figures

214,155 cases (<5 years, 55.2%)

77 deaths (75.3% < 5 years), CFR=0.04%

170 districts in all 34 provinces

2,526 samples collected

During week 44-2022, a total of 5,100 new AWD cases with dehydration and 3 new deaths were reported which indicates 4.7% increase and 25.0% decrease in the number of cases and deaths, respectively, compared to previous week (Figure 2).

The highest number of new AWD cases were reported from Kabul (1,473, 28.9%), followed by Helmand (950, 18.6%), Baghlan (409, 8.0%) and Nangarhar (278, 5.5%) provinces.

Out of newly reported 3 deaths, (2, 66.7%) were females and all were children below 5. Deaths were reported from 2 provinces (Baghlan (2) and Hirat (1)).

Cumulatively, Kabul (47,273, 22.1%), Helmand (37,618, 17.6%), Baghlan (14,191, 6.6%), Nangarhar (11,941, 5.6%), and Kandahar (11,566, 5.4%), are the most affected provinces (Figure 1).

Out of the total 214,155 cases, 118,175 (55.2%) were children below 5 years and 107,186 (50.1%) were females (Figure 3).