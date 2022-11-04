Afghanistan: Infectious Disease Outbreaks - Epidemiological week # 43, 2022 (23 - 29 Oct 2022) Situation Report #64

Acute Watery Diarrhea (AWD) with Dehydration Outbreak (01 May to 29 Oct 2022)

Current Week

4,873 new cases (62.5% under 5)

4 new deaths

13 new districts (in 6 provinces) reported new alerts

57 samples collected

Cumulative Figures

209,055 cases (<5 years, 55.0%)

*74 deaths (74.3% < 5 years), CFR=0.03%

166 districts in all 34 provinces

2,494 samples collected

During week 43-2022, a total of 4,873 new AWD cases with dehydration and 4 new deaths were reported which indicates 21.8% decrease and 100% increase in the number of cases and deaths, respectively, compared to previous week (Figure 2).

The highest number of new AWD cases were reported from Kabul (1,202, 24.6%), followed by Helmand (1,069, 21.9%), Baghlan (466, 9.6%) and Nangarhar (346, 7.1%) provinces.

Out of newly reported 4 deaths, (1, 25.0%) was female and (3, 75.0%) were children below 5. Deaths were reported from 3 provinces (Nuristan (2), Hirat (1) and Kabul (1)).

Cumulatively, Kabul (45,800, 21.9%), Helmand (36,668, 17.5%), Baghlan (13,782, 6.6%), Nangarhar (11,663, 5.6%), and Kandahar (11,372, 5.4%), are the most affected provinces (Figure 1).

Out of the total 209,055 cases, 115,084 (55.0 %) were children below 5 years and 104,668 (50.1%) were females (Figure 3).