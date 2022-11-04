Afghanistan: Infectious Disease Outbreaks - Epidemiological week # 43, 2022 (23 - 29 Oct 2022) Situation Report #64

Acute Watery Diarrhea (AWD) with Dehydration Outbreak (01 May to 29 Oct 2022)
Current Week
4,873 new cases (62.5% under 5)
4 new deaths
13 new districts (in 6 provinces) reported new alerts
57 samples collected
Cumulative Figures
209,055 cases (<5 years, 55.0%)
*74 deaths (74.3% < 5 years), CFR=0.03%
166 districts in all 34 provinces
2,494 samples collected
-
During week 43-2022, a total of 4,873 new AWD cases with dehydration and 4 new deaths were reported which indicates 21.8% decrease and 100% increase in the number of cases and deaths, respectively, compared to previous week (Figure 2).
-
The highest number of new AWD cases were reported from Kabul (1,202, 24.6%), followed by Helmand (1,069, 21.9%), Baghlan (466, 9.6%) and Nangarhar (346, 7.1%) provinces.
-
Out of newly reported 4 deaths, (1, 25.0%) was female and (3, 75.0%) were children below 5. Deaths were reported from 3 provinces (Nuristan (2), Hirat (1) and Kabul (1)).
-
Cumulatively, Kabul (45,800, 21.9%), Helmand (36,668, 17.5%), Baghlan (13,782, 6.6%), Nangarhar (11,663, 5.6%), and Kandahar (11,372, 5.4%), are the most affected provinces (Figure 1).
-
Out of the total 209,055 cases, 115,084 (55.0 %) were children below 5 years and 104,668 (50.1%) were females (Figure 3).
-
The first few cases of AWD were reported to the National Disease Surveillance and Response System (NDSR), MoPH and WHO on 04 May 2022 from Kandahar city of Kandahar province and spread to 166 districts in 34 provinces.