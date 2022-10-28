Afghanistan: Infectious Disease Outbreaks - Epidemiological week # 42, 2022 (16 - 22 Oct 2022) Situation Report #63

Acute Watery Diarrhea (AWD) with Dehydration Outbreak (01 May to 22 Oct 2022)
Current Week
6,165 new cases (57.4% under 5)
8 new deaths
2 new districts (Balkh and Herat) reported new alerts
85 samples collected
Cumulative Figures
204,116 cases (<5 years, 54.9%)
76 deaths (76.3% < 5 years), CFR=0.04%
153 districts in all 34 provinces
2,437 samples collected
-
During week 42-2022, a total of 6,165 new AWD cases with dehydration and 8 new deaths were reported which indicates 5.4% decrease and 700.0% increase in the number of cases and deaths, respectively, compared to previous week (Figure 2).
-
The highest number of new AWD cases were reported from Kabul (1,605, 26.0%), followed by Helmand (1,481, 24.0%), Baghlan (531, 8.6%) and Nangarhar (289, 4.7%) provinces.
-
Out of newly reported 8 deaths, (6, 75.0%) were females and all were children below 5. Among the reported deaths 7 were from Kabul and 1 was from Jawzjan province.
-
Cumulatively, Kabul (44,598, 21.8%), Helmand (35,599, 17.4%), Baghlan (13,316, 6.5%), Nangarhar (11,317, 5.5%), Kandahar (11,232, 5.5%), Jawzjan (8,289, 4.1%) and Paktya (7,341, 3.6%) are the most affected provinces (Figure 1).
-
Out of the total 204,116 cases, 111,997 (54.9 %) were children below 5 years and 102,258 (50.1%) were females (Figure 3).
-
The first few cases of AWD were reported to the National Disease Surveillance and Response System (NDSR), MoPH and WHO on 04 May 2022 from Kandahar city of Kandahar province and spread to 153 districts in 34 provinces.