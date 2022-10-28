Afghanistan: Infectious Disease Outbreaks - Epidemiological week # 42, 2022 (16 - 22 Oct 2022) Situation Report #63

Acute Watery Diarrhea (AWD) with Dehydration Outbreak (01 May to 22 Oct 2022)

Current Week

6,165 new cases (57.4% under 5)

8 new deaths

2 new districts (Balkh and Herat) reported new alerts

85 samples collected

Cumulative Figures

204,116 cases (<5 years, 54.9%)

76 deaths (76.3% < 5 years), CFR=0.04%

153 districts in all 34 provinces

2,437 samples collected

During week 42-2022, a total of 6,165 new AWD cases with dehydration and 8 new deaths were reported which indicates 5.4% decrease and 700.0% increase in the number of cases and deaths, respectively, compared to previous week (Figure 2).

The highest number of new AWD cases were reported from Kabul (1,605, 26.0%), followed by Helmand (1,481, 24.0%), Baghlan (531, 8.6%) and Nangarhar (289, 4.7%) provinces.

Out of newly reported 8 deaths, (6, 75.0%) were females and all were children below 5. Among the reported deaths 7 were from Kabul and 1 was from Jawzjan province.

Cumulatively, Kabul (44,598, 21.8%), Helmand (35,599, 17.4%), Baghlan (13,316, 6.5%), Nangarhar (11,317, 5.5%), Kandahar (11,232, 5.5%), Jawzjan (8,289, 4.1%) and Paktya (7,341, 3.6%) are the most affected provinces (Figure 1).

Out of the total 204,116 cases, 111,997 (54.9 %) were children below 5 years and 102,258 (50.1%) were females (Figure 3).