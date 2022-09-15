Afghanistan: Infectious Disease Outbreaks - Epidemiological week # 40, 2022 (09 - 15 Oct 2022) Situation Report #62

Acute Watery Diarrhea (AWD) with Dehydration Outbreak (01 May to 15 Oct 2022)

Current Week

6,519 new cases (55.2% under 5)

1 new death

2 new districts (Helmand and Bamyan) reported new alerts

72 samples collected

Cumulative Figures

197,951 cases (<5 years, 54.8%)

68 deaths (73.5% < 5 years), CFR=0.03%

151 districts in all 34 provinces

2,352 samples collected

During week 41-2022, a total of 6,519 new AWD cases with dehydration and 1 new death were reported with no changes in the number of cases and deaths compared to last week (Figure 2).

The highest number of new AWD cases were reported from Kabul (1,570, 24.1%), followed by Helmand (1,171, 17.9%), Baghlan (560, 8.5%) and Nangarhar (384, 5.8%) provinces.

Cumulatively, Kabul (42,993, 21.7%), Helmand (34,118, 17.2%), Baghlan (12,785, 6.4%), Nangarhar (11,025, 5.5%), Kandahar (11,011, 5.5%), Jawzjan (8,179, 4.1%) and Paktya (7,171, 3.6%) are the most affected provinces (Figure 1).

Out of the total 197,951 cases, 108,458 (54.8 %) were children below 5 years and 99,252 (50.1%) were females (Figure 3).